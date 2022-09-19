KONVERENTS | Kuidas luua kriisidele vastupidavamat ühiskonda?

Ürituste kava

It is estimated that by 2050, 70% of the world’s population will live in cities. Estonian urbanization is one of the fastest among OECD countries, which means that more than 69% of the population already lives in cities. Climate change affects cities stronger than rural areas – for instance, by exacerbating the already existing heat island effect and more intense rainfalls. This has raised the need for new innovative tactics to prevent disasters, address risks and manage data about urban climatology. SEI Tallinn has recently started to build expertise and project portfolios in the field of urban climatology and hydrology emphasizing the role of a participatory approach in building resilience.